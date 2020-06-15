Williamsport -- Though the James V. Brown Library is offering limited services at this time, staff members have been hard at work creating a robust, educational summer learning program for all ages.

The library has programming scheduled to highlight the 2020 Summer Quest theme, “Imagine Your Story.” All six libraries in the Lycoming County Library System are using the professional virtual programming presented by Page Turner Adventures in which weekly activities will be offered online Monday through Friday. To participate, visit the library’s Facebook page and join the private Facebook group for access. Once there, you will have access to the shows, projects, and special guests.

The Summer Learning Program kicks off June 15 with registration online through ReadSquared, an app that allows patrons to track how many books they’ve read and earn badges for completing goals.

June 15 also is the day registration begins for library programs at calendar.jvbrown.edu. Those programs will be presented via Zoom, so participants must have access to a device and internet service.

Special virtual Summer Learning programs for families include:

The adult program features two Adult DIY programs and two virtual trivia games. Details are at calendar.jvbown.edu. Those who would like to participate in the adult program at home may fill out the Adult Summer Learning Bingo Sheet and turn it in at the Help Desk to receive a small prize. The bingo sheet will be available on the library’s website, at the Help Desk for pickup, and included in the Sun-Gazette’s special Summer Learning Section.

Remember, during this time, you can place holds on items available at the James V. Brown Library and pick them up when they are ready.