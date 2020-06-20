Williamsport -- The James V. Brown Library has announced this year's Summer Learning Program lineup. All programs are free and many require registration at calendar.jvbrown.edu.

The following children and family programs will be available on the Zoom platform, so registrants must have access to a computer and internet service. Registration for these programs opened on Monday, June 15:

Preschool Story Time

Good Morning Yoga

Show and Tell

Toddler Tales

Kindness Club

Story Share

Tickle Your Funny Bone

Choose Your Own Adventure Read Aloud

Reader’s Theatre

ArtSmarts

Dare to Bird

The library also has several private Facebook groups. Summer Learning participants can request to join:

Virtual Playdough Club Facebook Group

Castles and Catapults Facebook Group

Grandparents Facebook Group

Rockin’ It Science Facebook Group

Weekly programs will debut on the library’s Facebook page and YouTube channel and include:

Saturday Sing and Sign Story Time

Monday Bedtime Stories

Satur-DIY with Dana and Lucy

Tuesday Book Reviews

Special virtual Summer Learning programs for families include:

Bright Star Touring Theatre – June 19

Spoonman – July 21

Forgotten Friend Reptiles – July 31

Activated Theatre – August 5

Activities for adults include two Adult DIY programs and two virtual trivia games. Details are at calendar.jvbown.edu. Those who would like to participate in the adult program at home may fill out the Adult Summer Learning Bingo Sheet and turn it in at the library's Help Desk to receive a small prize. The bingo sheet will be available on the library’s website, at the Help Desk for pickup, and included in the Sun-Gazette’s special Summer Learning Section.

Remember that during this time, you can place holds on items available at the James V. Brown Library and pick them up when they are ready. Additional in-library services include computer usage by appointment, and fax/copy/scanning.