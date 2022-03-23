Williamsport, Pa. -- Learn something new in your golden years and be part of a fun group! The James V. Brown Library is partnering with the Williamsport Music Club to offer free beginner recorder lessons for older adults.

The classes will be held weekly from April 11 to May 16 and take place from 2-3 p.m. in the Lowry Room on the third floor of the Welch Children’s Wing.

This six-week class meets once a week and is intended for beginners, so no experience is necessary. The library will provide the recorders and there will be light refreshments and some social time.

The lessons will be taught by Lucy Henry and the class will be open to the first 15 participants. Registration is required and may be made by clicking here or calling (570) 326-0536.



