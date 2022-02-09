Williamsport, Pa. -- The James V. Brown Library joins over 16,000 public libraries and colleges along with tens of thousands of readers across the United States in offering the latest award-winning Together We Read: U.S. digital book club selection.

From February 7 to 21, Brown Library patrons can enjoy author Kirstin Valdez Quade’s 2021 First Novel Prize-winning book, The Five Wounds, as an ebook and audiobook. Readers can access the digital book for free with no waitlists or holds by downloading the Libby app or visiting libbyapp.com/library/ebranch2go and then participate in an online discussion.

The Together We Read: U.S. digital book club connects readers through thousands of U.S. public libraries and colleges with the same ebook for two weeks. Readers in Lycoming County need only a valid Lycoming County Library System card to get started. This free program is facilitated by OverDrive, the leading digital reading platform for ebooks, audiobooks and magazines and creator of the award-winning Libby app.

The Five Wounds takes place during Holy Week in the small town of Las Penas, New Mexico, and 33-year-old unemployed Amadeo Padilla has been given the part of Jesus in the Good Friday procession. He is preparing feverishly for this role when his 15-year-old daughter Angel shows up pregnant on his doorstep and disrupts his plans for personal redemption.

With weeks to go until her due date, tough, ebullient Angel has fled her mother’s house, setting her life on a startling new path. The Five Wounds spans the baby’s first year as five generations of the Padilla family converge: Amadeo’s mother, Yolanda, reeling from a recent discovery; Angel’s mother, Marissa, whom Angel isn’t speaking to; and disapproving Tíve, Yolanda’s uncle and keeper of the family’s history.

The ebook and audiobook can be read on all major computers and devices, including iPhone, iPad, Android phones and tablets and Chromebook without waitlists or holds. Through Libby, readers can also “send to Kindle.” The title will automatically expire at the end of the lending period, and there are no late fees.