Williamsport -- James V. Brown is inviting the community to join Big Library Read, the world’s largest digital book club, as they read a New York Times bestselling young adult novel.

From Nov. 1 through 15, booklovers can join over 100,000 others around the world in borrowing and reading Natalie D. Richards' suspense thriller Five Total Strangers.

Brown Library card holders can borrow the ebook and audiobook for free without waiting by downloading the Libby app or visiting libbyapp.com/library/ebranch2go.

Readers can then discuss online at biglibraryread.com/join-the-discussion.

In Five Total Strangers, Mira needs to get home for the holidays - badly. When an incoming blizzard results in a canceled connecting flight, it looks like she might get stuck at the airport indefinitely.

Harper, Mira’s glamorous seatmate from her initial flight, offers her a ride. Harper and her three friends can drop Mira off on their way home, but as they set off, Mira realizes her fellow travelers are all total strangers—and every one of them is hiding something.

Soon, roads go from slippery to terrifying. People’s belongings are mysteriously disappearing. Someone in the car is clearly lying, and may even be sabotaging the trip – but why? Can Mira make it home alive, or will this nightmare drive turn fatal?

Big Library Read is available in over 21,000 libraries and thousands of schools around the world, including approximately 90 percent of public libraries in North America. During past programs, readers have participated in engaging online discussions about the title. The program is facilitated by OverDrive, the leading digital reading platform for popular ebooks, audiobooks and magazines.

Five Total Strangers is the 26th selection of this program, which began in 2013 and takes place three times per year.