Williamsport, Pa. – The James V. Brown Library is celebrating March as National Craft Month with a special craft kit for children. Finger puppet craft kits may be picked up at the youth services desk on the first floor of the Welch Children's Wing. The library will also hold a drive-through bag-of-books sale on March 13.

To participate in the March 13 sale, drive up to the curb on State Street (the east side of the library) between 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., roll down your window, and tell the volunteer how many bags you wish to buy and what genre you prefer, with one genre per bag. Genres available are mystery, science fiction/fantasy, biographies, and general fiction. Give the volunteer $5 for each bag you wish to purchase, and the volunteer will return to your vehicle with the requested bag(s). No pre-orders - the fun is in the surprise!

Each bag can include three hardback books; two hardback and two paperback books; or one hardback book and four paperback books. All books in the sale are in "gently used" condition.

About National Craft Month

Created by the Craft & Hobby Association in 1994 to help support those in the creative arts industries, National Craft Month is designed to help people discover the joy of crafting or learning a new hobby.

In addition to offering craft kits for kids, the library has a YouTube playlist full of DIY videos with fun crafts such as paint pouring, hydro dip with nail polish, making a shelf from popsicle sticks, creating wreaths out of puzzle pieces and plastic tablecloths, making a folded book hedgehog, book flowers, beaded mask holder chains, holiday ornaments and more.