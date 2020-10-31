Williamsport, Pa. – The James V. Brown Library, 19 E. Fourth St., is excited to announce the creation of a new board and card game collection, which will be available for checkout beginning on Nov. 2, 2020.

The collection, curated by Dana Brigandi, adult programming and marketing manager, includes more than 40 games that can be checked out for 4 days at a time with an adult library card. Late fines and replacement costs will accrue for overdue games and missing pieces.

Games include: Azul, Bunco, The Chameleon Game, Catan: Trade Build Settle, Catan: Traders and Barbarians, Choose Your Own Adventure: War with Evil Power Master, Dixit, Codenames, Dutch Blitz, Exploding Kittens, I Hate Zombies, Munchkin Magical Mess, Oregon Trail Hunt for Food, Pandemic, Phase 10, Rummikub, Skip-Bo, Spoons, Tenzi, Ticket to Ride: France and Old West, Uno and Yahtzee. A complete list may be found at jvbrown.edu.

The board game collection was funded through a grant from the Friends of the James V. Brown Library, Lodge 106, along with donations from the American Rescue Workers.

Based on the popularity of the collection, more games will be added as funding permits. Requests for games to consider adding to the collection may be made to Brigandi at dbrigandi@jvbrown.edu.

“I am excited to bring this collection to our community,” said Brigandi. “These games can provide hours of entertainment for adults and families during these winter months. And just like our books, all returned games will be quarantined for three days before they are available for checkout to keep our community safe.”