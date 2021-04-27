Williamsport, Pa. - Beginning in May, the James V. Brown Library will have 24 Mother's Day celebration kits available on the first floor of the Welch Children's Wing.

The kits contain instructions and ingredients to create special Mother's Day treats as well as a book to read together.

The kits are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Please only take one per family.

Mother's Day, celebrated on Sunday, May 9 this year, is a celebration honoring mothers, motherhood, maternal bonds, and the influence of mothers in society.

Each kit contains a book to read together, a tray to decorate, an acrostic poem to fill out, and items to create homemade lip balm, peppermint foot soak, lavender bath salts, and an aloe face mist. The kits are designed to promote family engagement and creativity. A Father’s Day kit will be available in June.

The kits were funded by support from the Friends of the James V. Brown Library.