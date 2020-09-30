Williamsport, Pa. – In turbulent times, books are tools that help people navigate the world around them. Intellectual freedom and access to information uplift people in crisis and during more peaceful times, so the James V. Brown Library invites you to champion the right to read during Banned Books Week, which runs from September 27 – October 3, 2020.

Banned Books Week is the most important opportunity during the year for advocates — publishers, booksellers, librarians, educators, journalists, and readers — to explain why we must defend everyone’s right to choose what they want to read and view.

Since it was founded in 1982, Banned Books Week has helped people recognize and navigate censorship, and the battle for free expression is unending. Reading brings people together, but censorship drives us apart.

The theme of this year’s event, “Censorship Is a Dead End,” is a reminder that we need to fight censorship to “Find Our Freedom to Read.”

“Books can help young people and readers of all ages explore worlds, lives, and experiences beyond their own,” says Nora Pelizzari, director of communications for the National Coalition Against Censorship. “This exploration is crucial in learning to think critically and independently and to navigate ourselves through life. Limiting access to ideas hurts everyone, and particularly students. Banned Books Week gives us a chance to champion the diverse ideas books let us explore.”

In 2019, the American Library Association tracked 377 challenges to library, school, and university materials and services, as well as 566 books that were challenged or banned. A full list is available here.

It is estimated that over half of all banned books are by authors of color, or contain events and issues concerning diverse communities, according to ALA’s Office for Intellectual Freedom.

Nationwide, the top 5 most frequently challenged books of 2019 were:

George by Alex Gino.

Beyond Magenta: Transgender Teens Speak Out by Susan Kuklin.

A Day in the Life of Marlon Bundo by Jill Twiss.

Sex is a Funny Word by Cory Silverberg.

Prince and Knight by Daniel Haack.

Celebrate your freedom to read by reading a banned book today!