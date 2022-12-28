Williamsport, Pa. — Gamers on a budget are in luck! In addition to new board and card games, the James V. Brown Library has added 15 Nintendo Switch titles to its collection. All games can be checked out for seven days at a time with an adult library card.

The board and card game collection now includes nearly 150 games. New additions to the board and card game collection include: Boom Again: Replay the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s; Campfire BBQ Playing Cards; Choose Your Own Adventure: House of Danger; D&D Starter Kit; Kingdomino; Mickey and the Beanstalk Game; Othello Classic; Outburst Jr!; PAC-MAN the board game; Pictionary 20th Anniversary Edition; Pictureka!; and STET! Dreyer’s English. A complete list may be found at jvbrown.edu under “Using the Library.”

New Nintendo Switch titles available include: Pokémon Scarlet; Pokémon Violet; Splatoon 3; Super Mario 3D World; LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga; Kirby and the Forgotten Land; Mario and Rabbids Sparks of Hope; Pokémon Legends: Arceus; Xenoblade Chronicles 3; Sonic – Frontiers; and more. A complete list is available online.

Depending on the popularity of the collection and available funding, the library will continue adding to its board/card game and Nintendo Switch collection. Requests for specific games for the collection may be made to Kate Shaw, Collections, Technical Services and IT Director, by filling out the online form “Recommend a Title.”

“I am excited to expand this collection for our community,” Shaw said. “These games can provide hours of entertainment for adults and families during these winter months. Playing games together as a family also helps create more meaningful relationships.”

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.