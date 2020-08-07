Williamsport, Pa. -- To share their love of reading with the public, staff members of the James V. Brown Library post their top reading picks each month.

Some patrons even end up with a favorite reviewer who reliably picks books that they love. Whether you already know a JVB staff member who matches your taste perfectly or you want to explore recommendations for new reads, the staff reviews and picks are always available online - just click here.

Adult programming and marketing manager Dana Brigandi also shares a short book review each Tuesday evening on the library's Facebook and YouTube channel. The playlist is available here.

Patrons can also feel free to call the staff for suggestions and recommendations at (570) 326-0536.

The James V. Brown Library is open for browsing and holds pick-ups from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. To place a hold, visit the James V. Brown website or call (570) 326-0536 during operating hours.

The library is also open for public computer usage and services like printing, faxing, copying, and scanning. Passport services are available by appointment.

For safety reasons, all returned materials are quarantined for three days before returning to circulation.