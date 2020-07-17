Danville, Pa. -- Geisinger Health Plan has been ranked the top health plan in Pennsylvania according to the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Commercial Member Health Plan Study of customer satisfaction. The study, now in its fourteenth year, measures satisfaction among members of 149 health plans across 21 regions of the United States.

Six key factors are considered through the study, including billing and payment, cost, coverage and benefits, customer service, information and communication, and provider choice. The study also measures other key aspects of health care experience and member engagement.

“This award is further demonstration — directly from our members — that GHP provides outstanding customer service,” said Kurt Wrobel, GHP’s president and chief executive officer. “Answering questions quickly and accurately, communicating clearly and providing coverage at competitive prices are all areas where we strive to do well every day. Thanks to our employees who provide this high level of service.”

Geisinger Health Plan achieved the highest score in the following factors: Cost, Information and Communication, Billing and Payment.

For more J.D. Power 2020 award information, visit jdpower.com/awards.