Chicago, Il. — Saucy, tangy, tender, and shamelessly delicious? According to McDonalds, the McRib is the sandwich fans anxiously await all year.

McDonald’s is not only bringing the McRib back in 2020, but they're taking the "fan-favorite" nationwide for the first time since 2012.

For a limited time, McRib regulars and “first-timers” across the country can soon get in on the "McRib magic" with seasoned boneless pork slathered in smoky, tangy barbecue sauce, topped with slivered onions and tart pickles.

“The McRib has been a beloved menu item at McDonald’s since its inception nearly 40 years ago,” said Vice President of Menu Innovation, Linda VanGosen. “There’s nothing quite like the taste of the McRib. To our customers, it’s become more than a delicious, saucy moment… It's a season, and it’s taking the internet by storm. That’s why this year, we’re proud to serve the McRib nationwide for everyone to enjoy.”

And, on the heels of No-Shave November – and a heck of a lot of quarantine beards – McDonald’s is helping fans get ready for the return of the sandwich by asking them to shave for a free McRib! "Because we wouldn’t want those beards to get in the way of anyone enjoying a delicious, saucy McRib!"

Have you already shaved your "No shave November beard?" If not, read on.

The contest has kicked off. McDonald’s is giving a FREE McRib to the first 10,000 entries from fans who show us they shaved. No beard? No problem. Anyone can participate – from your brother to your mother, sister-in-law or cousin’s roommate. Here’s how it works:

• Customers can snap a picture of their cleanly-shaven mug, baby-smooth face or eligible photo* on their public Twitter or public Instagram account using #Shave4McRibSweepstakes and tag @mcdonalds

• McDonald’s will not accept Instagram Stories!

• Entries must be from people who are US/DC residents and who are eighteen (18) years of age or older.

• The first 10,000 entries will receive a code for a free McRib, available via McDelivery on Uber Eats

And since so many have grown a little scruff for a cause this month, McDonald’s is also collaborating with No-Shave November—a non-profit organization devoted to fundraising for cancer awareness—for some added good. A portion of the purchase price of any McRib sandwich on Dec. 2 will help support McDonald’s donation to the charity’s cancer initiatives.

The McRib made its national debut at McDonald’s in 1982, and today McDonalds says it’s one of the most anticipated, limited-time menu items offered around the world.

Get your first taste this McRib season starting December 2 at participating restaurants via carry-out, Drive Thru, or delivery.