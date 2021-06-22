Blossburg, Pa. – The Blossburg Memorial Library is offering a variety of free programs this summer for participants of all ages. All live programs will be held outdoors if the weather permits; contact the library in the event of inclement weather, and remember to bring along a folding chair or blanket to sit on!

All programs listed below are free to participants thanks to a generous grant from the Ward Foundation and with support from VIBE and the Friends of the Blossburg Memorial Library.

June Book Club with author Karla M. Jay

The group will discuss When We Were Brave, Karla M. Jay's novel about World War II. Meet in the library's Community Room on Tuesday, June 29 at 4 p.m. for the club, which will feature a live discussion with the author through Facebook.

Summer Reading: Tails and Tales

It's not too late to sign up for the Tails and Tales Summer Reading program for all ages - kids, teens, and adults included! Track your reading online with the READsquared program and complete special missions and projects. The more levels completed, the more chances you have to win a prize! Stop by the library for a Welcome Packet (available for all ages). The program ends on Tuesday, August 24.

Safari of Sounds and Tails, Tales, Books, and Brushes

The Safari of Sounds music program for ages 5-12 is facilitated by Momentum Music Services runs every Tuesday at 11 a.m. through August 3. Kids will meet a variety of animal friends through sound, music, and pretend play.

Tails, Tales, Books, and Brushes Children’s Art Classes for ages 6-12 will be held on Thursdays from July 8-August 12 at 2 p.m.

Pre-registration is required.

Virtual Cooking Camp with Chef Rob

Virtual sessions will be held live on Facebook each Monday at 7 p.m. from June 28 through August 16. The second week will be held on Tuesday, July 6 to avoid interfering with the holiday weekend. The program is for all ages. Recipes and ingredient lists will be posted in advance so everyone can follow along live.

June 28: Raspberry and strawberry tiramisu trifle and fresh corn; mozzarella tomato salad

July 6: S'mores cookies, salted caramel pretzel milkshake

July 12: Blueberry muffin cookies with lemon glaze, KitKat milkshake

July 19: Chicken fajita quesadillas with holy guacamole

July 26: Roma tomatoes stuffed with mozzarella cheese, garlic, and herbs; banana cream pie milkshake

August 2: Peaches and cream crumb cake, key lime pie chiller drink

August 9: Brookies (half-brownie, half-cookies)

August 16: Watermelon fire and ice salsa, Brazilian steakhouse pineapple on the grill

Big Tails All American Dinosaur Show

Meet paleontologist Mike Straka and learn about dinosaurs and fossils at the Dinosaur Show on Wednesday, June 30 at 1:30 p.m. See an 8 foot Triceratops skull and join the show-and-tell with rare and unusual fossils! This program is for kids in grades K-8 and their parents/caregivers.

Swallowtails, Our Largest Butterflies

Learn all about Tiger, Spicebush, Zebra, and Giant Swallowtail butterflies with Jerry Schneider, the Butterfly Guy on Saturday, July 17 at 10:30 a.m. This program is for all ages, with a creative t-shirt activity for kids at the end.

Meet Exotic Animals

On Tuesday, July 20 at 11 a.m., families will have the opportunity to meet exotic rescued animals from Exotic Edventures, learn about being a responsible animal owner, and about animal conservation. This program is for all ages but is geared towards kids and their caregivers.

For further details and information on registration, stop by the library, contact blosslibcirculation@gmail.com, or call (570) 638-2197.