If your family's beloved pet gets sick after eating a certain food, sometimes it's hard to tell if the problem is the food or something else. Is your animal the only one that got sick, or are other pets experiencing the same thing from the same food?

This is where the Food and Drug Administration's Vet-LIRN comes in.

Vet-LIRN stands for Veterinary Laboratory Investigation and Response Network, a program by the FDA's Center for Veterinary Medicine. The Network connects laboratories across the U.S. who are looking for clues that can solve the mysteries of some animal illnesses.

Just like the FDA investigates foodborne illnesses in human foods, Vet-LIRN serves a similar function for animal foods. If a food or treat has been found to carry dangerous bacteria or harmful ingredients, the Network can investigate it. The program has also investigated nutritional imbalances that are linked to animal illnesses.

How does it work?

Vet-LIRN investigations begin when a pet owner or veterinarian reports an illness to the FDA. The FDA's veterinarians review each report to determine if it should be referred to Vet-LIRN. If it is referred, Vet-LIRN may contact the pet owner or veterinarian for more information.

The investigation process reviews the pet's medical records, including a history of what the pet has eaten. Labs may ask for food samples (hay, seed, kibble, treats, etc.), so be sure to save some after you have sent your report to the FDA. The FDA may ask for additional food products for testing. If that happens, a coordinator from your local FDA office will contact you.

In addition, Vet-LIRN may ask your veterinarian to collect diagnostic samples such as blood, urine, stool, etc. Vet-LIRN may cover testing costs during the investigation. Samples are then tested at one of the 43 participating laboratories, and findings will be shared with your veterinarian.

Why report to the FDA?

The FDA's Center for Veterinary Medicine regulates animal drugs and animal food, including treats, as well as food additives. The Center sees that animal food manufacturers produce food that is safe, produced in sanitary facilities, and is labeled correctly.

Still, some foods do get contaminated or contain ingredients that are not on the label.

According to Vet-LIRN Director Renate Reimschuessel, V.M.D., Ph.D., Vet-LIRN investigated a strange case in which five dogs acted dizzy and started falling over within 15 minutes of eating a certain pet food. One dog was immediately taken to the vet, but could not be saved. “Because the pet owner reported these events to us and allowed us to do an autopsy, we were able to test the stomach contents, which contained the prescription drug later found in the dog food.” This rapid response likely saved the lives of many other pets.

“No one wants to imagine the worst happening, but if it does and your animal dies, you may well want to know the cause,” she adds. “And by reporting your experiences and allowing Vet-LIRN to work on your case, you may help prevent other pets from getting sick.”

Your reports add to the FDA's body of knowledge about animal food, how it is made, and how it is marketed. Some findings can lead to inspections and recalls.

Most of Vet-LIRN’s work is with pets. But according to Reimschuessel, “We’ve had birds, fish, spiders, cows—any type of animal that eats any food the FDA regulates.” She adds, “Whether it’s your dog or your iguana that gets sick, the FDA wants to make sure it wasn’t caused by the food, or if it was, that FDA can take appropriate actions.”