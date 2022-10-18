New York, N.Y. — If sunlight causes you to combust, you have a terrible garlic allergy, and you occasionally feel a little batty, you might just be a vampire!

Whether you don your cape and snooze in a coffin every day or just for Halloween, you can offer a big fang-you to Lawn Love for giving us this list of 2022's best and worst cities for vampires.

The ranking is mostly tongue-in-cheek — or rather fang-in-neck — but there’s a serious side, too. Unfortunately for vampires and humans, our nation’s blood supply is in a vulnerable state. If you’re eligible, consider making a difference by donating blood at a local blood drive.

The top vampire locales have plenty of warm bodies, blood centers, and vampire-friendly dwellings — casket suppliers and homes with basements. Lawn Love also considered deterrents like garlic festivals and sunshine, vampire groups, nightlife, and vampire tours.

Best Cities

New York, New York Chicago, Illinois Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Los Angeles, California San Francisco, California Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Omaha, Nebraska Portland, Oregon Madison, Wisconsin Baltimore, Maryland

Northern Nosferatus vs. Southern Slayers: Unsurprisingly, New York City is the top city for vampires. If you've seen the film or television series "What We Do in the Shadows," you surely knew this already. New York has the most potential victims, the most slaughterhouses, and the most vampire groups. Big cities have loads of fresh blood, nightlife options, and casket suppliers.

Philadelphia has the second most vampire groups and tours in the U.S. with a high population, abundant nightlife options, and many blood drives. Pittsburgh isn't far behind with several blood centers, casket suppliers, and homes with basements.

San Francisco (No. 5) follows closely behind in tours thanks to the historically scary Nob Hill neighborhood. The Golden City also has plenty of blood centers, vampire groups, and nightlife options to balance out the sunshine and herb shops.

Sunny Los Angeles (No. 4) impresses with the highest number of vampire-friendly nightclubs, in addition to the second highest population and numerous slaughterhouses, casket suppliers, and vampire groups.

Worst Cities

Surprise, Arizona Peoria, Arizona North Las Vegas, Nevada Glendale, Arizona Chandler, Arizona Henderson, Nevada Mesa, Arizona Tempe, Arizona Lancaster, California Huntington Beach, California

It seems that vampires simply are not welcome in Arizona. It’s no surprise that Surprise, Arizona, came in dead last and other sunny Southern cities received poor ratings, with other Arizona cities plus Nevada and California taking up the bottom 10. While fewer layers of clothing might make it easier to sneak a drink through all four seasons, it’s hard to avoid the sun's rays with maximum sunshine, minimal cloud cover, few homes with basements, and scarce casket suppliers (especially in California).

Up-and-Coming Vampire Hubs

Though ranking low in nefarious lair safety and population density, New Orleans is rising in the ranks due to local icons like Anne Rice and the infamous vampire Jacques St. Germain.

