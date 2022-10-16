If you are one of those people who likes to go out of their way to be scared, you don’t have to go very far as a Pennsylvania resident.

Hauntworld.com ranked its 13 scariest haunted houses, and Pennsylvania not only had two of those 13, but also claimed the No. 1 spot.

The Pennhurst Asylum was crowned the scariest attraction in the country. For 79 years, the Pennhurst State School and Hospital housed mentally and physically disabled people before closing in 1987.

Located in Chester County, near Philadelphia, Pennhurst is broken into three haunted attractions: the Asylum, the Morgue, and the Tunnels. You can go through just one or brave all three. There are also historical and paranormal tours available.

If Western PA is closer to home, The Hundred Acres Manor also cracked the Top 10 on the list. Located just outside of Pittsburgh, it’s also been ranked as one of America’s scariest attractions by The USA Today, the LA Times, Buzzfeed and Forbes.

Broken up into five haunted sections, it features added attractions, such as burial simulators and an insanity maze. The Hundred Acres Manor acts is a non-profit and has donated almost $3 million to local charities.

The scares are out there for Pennsylvanians. Enjoy the screams.

