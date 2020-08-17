Florida -- The FDA's investigation into Fresh Express salads that were recalled in June due to Cyclospora cayetanensis contamination has found promising clues, but not an exact source of the problem, according to the agency.

Based on investigation results so far, the FDA has ruled out carrots as the source of the contamination, while the salads' iceberg lettuce and red cabbage continue to be under suspicion.

Tracing vegetables back to their farms of origin, FDA investigators found promising clues in Florida. Water samples from two public access points along a regional water management canal (C-23) located west of Port St. Lucie tested positive for the presence of Cyclospora.

The FDA has not been able to determine if the canal's Cyclospora are genetically identical to the Cyclospora that caused 690 illnesses across 13 states, meaning that the canal cannot be confirmed as the source of the outbreak.

The FDA is currently working with the state of Florida and the area's water district to determine the source of Cyclospora in the canal and what impacts it may have.