Harrisburg, Pa. — An invasive species management program is launching this summer in Pennsylvania. The Pennsylvania Governor's Invasive Species Council will launch a pilot test of the program in select locations.

The Council recently reported the results of a public survey about invasive plants and animals.

Participants in the Invasive Species Impact Survey represented every county in Pennsylvania. They reported issues with invasive species in many settings: 70 percent in parks, forests, and other natural areas; over 50 percent in or along waterways, roadsides, and urban/suburban areas; and 30 percent in agricultural areas including tree nurseries, timber lots, vineyards, and farms.

Over 600 participants described firsthand experiences with one to three invasive plants or animals. Reports covered over 100 species, including the spotted lanternfly, mile-a-minute vine, Japanese stiltgrass, barberries, zebra mussels, and many others. The emerald ash borer, a type of beetle, was one of the most-reported invasive animals. Ash borers were found in Pennsylvania in 2007 and have since destroyed thousands of ash trees.

People who responded to the survey pointed out constricted access to recreational outdoor areas because of invasive species; lost timber and forest regrowth; damaged grape vines, fruit trees, and other crops; and damage to the function of wetlands and streambank buffers.

“The economic damage invasive species inflict on our food crops and livestock, landscaping, and forest products is difficult to measure,” said Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding. “As climate change makes Pennsylvania’s environment more hospitable to invasive plants and insects, our quality of life is also hit hard. Gathering this information on how invasive species affect Pennsylvanians’ lives and bottom lines is a great step toward quantifying the damage and informing efforts to manage invasives and prevent future harm.”

Participants also expressed concern about the decline of brook trout, crayfish, eastern hemlock, and other native species. Others reported safety hazards from dead ash trees along roads and reduced driving visibility from the proliferation of invasive shrubs.

The Council's pilot program for controlling invasive species is focused on addressing regional issues and regional solutions. The program would rely on local and state government, industry, community, and academic cooperation. The plan is to potentially create six Partnerships for Regional Invasive Species Management (PRISMs), which would manage invasive species within their own areas.

During the invasive species survey, over 350 respondents said that a PRISM program would help them, and over 380 said that they would like to participate in a PRISM in their region.

Before pursuing PRISMs on a large scale, though, there will be a small test of the concept in 13 northwest counties beginning in July.

The Pennsylvania Association of Conservation Districts will conduct on-the-ground projects to remove invasive species and perform educational outreach to teach the public how to avoid introducing invasive plants and animals to the region. The Association will also identify priority species and committed partners in the test area.

