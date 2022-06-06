The northern snakehead, an invasive fish species sometimes referred to as the frankenfish, is getting new scrutiny in the Chesapeake Bay through a new tagging program launched by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Snakehead sightings have also been recorded in Pennsylvania and New York as the invasive species makes it way up the eastern U.S.

The northern snakehead is a native of the Yangtze River basin in China. It can reach over 33 inches in length and tolerate a wide range of temperatures (32-85°F). This fish prefers stagnant shallow ponds,swamps, or slow moving streams and rivers with mud substrate and aquatic vegetation.

Female snakeheads average about 40,000 eggs but can release up to 100,000 eggs and can spawn multiple times per year. Newly hatched larvae are protected by one or both parents until they reach the juvenile stage. Sexual maturity is reached in two years when the total body length is about 12 inches.

Voracious predator

The northern snakehead has been described as a voracious predator of fishes, freshwater crustaceans, and amphibians. Its native range (24-35°N) and temperature tolerance (0-30°C or 32-85°F) indicates that, if introduced, northern snakehead populations could become established throughout most of the contiguous United States and possibly adjoining Canadian provinces.

Because of their feeding style, they could outcompete popular sport fish such as largemouth bass. Biologists are also concerned that they could introduce parasites and diseases that could harm native species.

First spotted 20 years ago

In 2002, a reproducing population of northern snakeheads was discovered in a pond in Crofton, Maryland. The snakeheads were exterminated and subsequently assigned injurious wildlife status under the Federal Lacey Act which prohibits import and interstate transport. A mid-Atlantic Aquatic Nuisance Species council was formed and a management plan for northern snakeheads​ was drafted.

In 2004, northern snakeheads were found in the Potomac River near the nation's capital and have since established a reproducing population. Northern snakeheads have also been found in Arkansas, Pennsylvania, and New York.

Tagging program

For the tagging program, the two agencies are placing yellow or blue tags on up to 500 northern snakeheads. Each tagged fish caught, harvested and reported from now until 2024 could be rewarded with a gift card of $10 or $200 depending on the tag.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.