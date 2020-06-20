Are you an avid paddler of the West Branch? Do you want to earn cool swag for your paddling trips and give back to the water trail you know and love? You can become a member of the West Branch Paddle Club.

The West Branch Paddle Club (WBPC) is a program that celebrates recreational paddlers who explore the West Branch Water trail. The program splits the 228-mile water trail into four unique segments based on mileage and available boat launches.

Paddlers of all ages and abilities are encouraged to participate. Whether you choose to paddle one segment or all four segments to complete the full 228 miles, the WBPC has something everyone can enjoy.

Not up for paddling all segments? No problem. Individuals and organizations can join the WBPC for a nominal fee and access all of the benefits, including annual newsletters, paddling resources, and the positive paddle karma that comes from giving back to the network. Click here to learn more about the WBPC and explore the four segments.