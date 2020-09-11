Williamsport, Pa. -- An injured hawk has a happy ending thanks to the actions of a local family.
featured
Injured baby hawk gets a second chance
The Sanders family of Williamsport, Pa. recently found a juvenile Merlin, a small species of falcon, in their backyard. The tiny bird appeared to be injured prompting the family to call for help.
Merlins, sometimes called "pigeon hawks" are native to North America. The agile birds are skilled hunters that prey on smaller animals like sparrows and rodents.
The young merlin was then brought to the Red Creek Wildlife Center, a wildlife rehabilitation center in Schuylkill County, where is was nursed back to health.
The bird's exciting journey did not end there, however.
Once it was fully recovered, the young Merlin was picked up by Game Commission Wildlife Diversity Division Chief Daniel Brauning. Brauning brought the bird back to its original home.
The Merlin was released by Chief Brauning on the Sanders property and the Sanders family stood close by to wish their feathered-friend well on the rest of his wild journey.
NCPA Staff
This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
MOST POPULAR
-
Boats take over the Susquehanna in support of President Donald Trump
-
Bucknell issues safety alert after attempted abduction of female student early Saturday
-
Driver charged for allegedly abandoning woman and children after assault
-
Jersey Shore man charged in connection with break-in, statutory assault
-
Montoursville's new resident, an albino deer, has a unique history
-
Cow innards cleared from Sugar Valley road
-
Wesley W. Kinley
-
Lycoming County Law Enforcement on unsanctioned 9/11 Memorial Ride events
-
Two dead in a shooting incident in Tioga County
-
Man charged with resisting arrest during welfare check
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.