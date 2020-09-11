Williamsport, Pa. -- An injured hawk has a happy ending thanks to the actions of a local family.

The Sanders family of Williamsport, Pa. recently found a juvenile Merlin, a small species of falcon, in their backyard. The tiny bird appeared to be injured prompting the family to call for help.

Merlins, sometimes called "pigeon hawks" are native to North America. The agile birds are skilled hunters that prey on smaller animals like sparrows and rodents.

The young merlin was then brought to the Red Creek Wildlife Center, a wildlife rehabilitation center in Schuylkill County, where is was nursed back to health.

The bird's exciting journey did not end there, however.

Once it was fully recovered, the young Merlin was picked up by Game Commission Wildlife Diversity Division Chief Daniel Brauning. Brauning brought the bird back to its original home.

The Merlin was released by Chief Brauning on the Sanders property and the Sanders family stood close by to wish their feathered-friend well on the rest of his wild journey.