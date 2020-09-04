Harrisburg, Pa. – Eligible individuals receiving unemployment benefits will start receiving an additional $300 thanks to the Federal Lost Wages Assistance (LWA) program.

Secretary of the Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) Jerry Oleksiak made the announcement today. The program is starting ahead of schedule and payments will begin on Sept. 10, 2020.

Individuals who apply and qualify for the LWA can begin receiving payments as early as Sept. 14. Only individuals who are fully or partially unemployed due to COVID-19 disruptions are eligible to apply for the extra $300 LWA benefit.

Additionally, to qualify for the extra $300 individuals must have a benefit rate and dependence allowance totaling $100 or more per week in benefits and must receive a benefit payment for each week from one of the following qualifying programs:

Regular Unemployment Compensation (UC)

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC)

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA)

Pennsylvania Extended Benefits (EB)

Shared Work or Short-Time Compensation (STC)

Trade Readjustment Allowances (TRA).

Individuals receiving benefits from these programs, with the exception of PUA and Shared Work, will need to apply for LWA by certifying that their unemployment is due to COVID-19.

PUA claimants do not need to apply for the additional $300 LWA benefit because they previously certified they were unemployed due to COVID-19. PUA claimants will receive payments automatically.

Employers in a SharedWork program must provide the required certification on behalf of all participating employees.

Beginning after 6:00 AM on September 6, 2020, claimants who need to complete the certification process should visit www.uc.pa.gov/cert and log in using their PIN, as if they are filing a biweekly claim. After which, they should Select the “Complete LWA Certification” button and fill out the certification.

The process only needs to be competed one time.

LWA payments will be made for the previous claim weeks below:

August 1, 2020

August 8, 2020

August 15, 2020

August 22, 2020

August 29, 2020

Individuals who may qualify for LWA but have not yet received payment for an approved week from a qualifying program should still apply as soon as possible.

If an individual has already completed the LWA certification, the LWA payments will occur one week after the payment of benefits from a qualified program are paid to an individual for the approved dates.

The temporary LWA program runs through December or until the federal funding is depleted. A public announcement will be made when the date of the final payment is known.