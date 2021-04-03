Wellsboro, Pa. – Registration forms for the 30th Annual Upper Pine Creek Trout Tournament sponsored by the Pennsylvania Grand Canyon Snowmobile Club will be available beginning Saturday, April 3, the opening day of Pennsylvania's trout season.

The tournament will be held on Saturday, May 15 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, May 16 from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Forms will be available today, Saturday April 3 at a tent in front of the organization's clubhouse at 4814 Route 6, 12 miles west of Wellsboro. The clubhouse is located on the south side of Route 6, halfway between Wellsboro and Galeton.

Those who want to register in advance and pick up bags, badges and maps can stop in at the clubhouse today, Saturday, at any time between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. The fee to enter the tournament is $20 per adult and $15 for youth under 16 now through May 1. Beginning May 2, the entry fee for adults will increase to $25; the fee for youth under 16 will remain the same.

Every registered participant who picks up their badge anytime before 4 p.m. Saturday, May 15 will be able to enter a special drawing being held on May 15 to win one of two $1,000 cash prizes being awarded in celebration of the tournament’s 30th anniversary. Individuals need not be present to win.

The next time the clubhouse will be open for in-person registration will be on Friday, May 14, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and during tournament hours on Saturday, May 15 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, May 16 from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

To register for the tournament online, visit pagrandcanyonsnowmobileclub.com and download a registration form. Registration forms can also be found at businesses in the area.

Up to $14,000 in cash and prizes will be awarded during the two-day tournament. The top cash prize is $1,000. There will also be four $500 cash prizes. The minimum prize for a tagged fish is $50 and may be cash, merchandise or a gift card or a combination of the three.

For more information, about this tournament, call 1-717-881-9358 or the club at (570) 724-2888 or visit the club’s website or Facebook page.