Charleston Twp., Pa. - On April 17 beginning at 8 a.m., Ken Cooper of the Tiadaghton Audubon Society will lead the first Saturday Morning Bird Walk at Hills Creek State Park.

The walks are free and open to the public, and registration is not required.

To join a bird walk, simply meet at the Hills Creek State Park office at 111 Spillway Road, Wellsboro a short time before 8 a.m. to drive to the nearby starting location.

Birders of all level are invited to join! Feel free to bring binoculars and cameras to get a better look at the birds and to capture memories. Wearing sturdy walking shoes and subdued clothing is recommended.

“Walks may last two hours depending on how many birds we are seeing. They are slow-paced and cover a limited distance. When it is cold, we walk pretty fast,” said Sean Minnick, who will lead the April 24 walk.

The walks will provide an opportunity to see the many varieties of water and woodland birds that live in or migrate through the park. Bald eagles and ospreys are often observed on Hills Creek Lake.

"Cloudy and rainy weather tends to ground migratory species that might just fly over our area otherwise," Minnick added. In case of inclement weather, the group may opt for a driving tour with several key stops nearby to keep participants dry.

“There should be a variety of diving ducks and puddle ducks on Hills Creek Lake during April. Also I would expect to see some horned grebes, pied-bill grebes, loons and possibly some tundra swans,” Minnick said. "We’ll also be looking for the birds that wintered here, such as the northern cardinal, blue jay, black-capped chickadee, nuthatches, both white and red-breasted, woodpeckers - downy, hairy, red-bellied and pileated, and golden-crowned kinglet, just to name a few."

“We may also see some of the spring birds like robins, red-winged blackbirds and, if we're lucky, maybe a pine warbler, eastern phoebes, and several species of sparrows," he noted. "Later in the month we should start to see rough-wing swallows, tree swallows and barn swallows, and several species of shorebirds. The variety of birds will increase dramatically as spring progresses.”

For the dates of walks being held on Saturdays in May, updates on the birds that have been seen in the area, and helpful local birding information, visit tiadaghtonaudubon.blogspot.com or the Tiadaghton Audubon Society's Facebook page, or email tasmember@yahoo.com.

Virtual birding program

Hills Creek State Park will also host an informational virtual birding program. Registration is required to join the virtual series, which will be held from 1 to 1:30 p.m. on Friday, April 23. The program will continue to be held every other week.

For information about Hills Creek State Park, call the park office between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays at (570) 724-4246.