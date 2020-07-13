Sunbury, Pa. - A protest run by the organization “If Not Us, Then Who?” based out of Milton, Pa. was held in Cameron Park, Sunbury Sunday afternoon from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Despite inclement weather, about 100 to 150 protestors gathered at Cameron Park, and after a few speakers voiced their opinions, marched through the streets of Sunbury. After about a dozen blocks the protestors looped back to the park for closing remarks.