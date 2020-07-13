Sunbury, Pa. - A protest run by the organization “If Not Us, Then Who?” based out of Milton, Pa. was held in Cameron Park, Sunbury Sunday afternoon from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Despite inclement weather, about 100 to 150 protestors gathered at Cameron Park, and after a few speakers voiced their opinions, marched through the streets of Sunbury. After about a dozen blocks the protestors looped back to the park for closing remarks.
The same group has been active in other communities. They participated in a peaceful protest in Montoursville on June 26, and on June 28 held an anti-racism protest in Watsontown.
At the Watsontown peaceful protest, counter-protestors gathered in opposition. Watsontown police were required to intervene at that protest, where one counter-protestor was charged with harassment.
If Not Us, Then Who? is planning on holding another event on Sunday, July 24 in Williamsport, PA.