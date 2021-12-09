Here at NCPA Media, we're big fans of reading, and we want you to be big fans of reading, too. This November we launched a new section of our website, "Reviews," located under the "Features" tab. The premier feature of the new section is The Blue Collar Bookseller, authored by well-known Wellsboro resident, book store owner, and author Kevin Coolidge.

Among other things, Kevin is known for writing the children's book series Totally Ninja Raccoons and running From My Shelf Books & Gifts in Wellsboro.

Kevin describes his column thusly:

I've always approached bookselling with a hands-on, practical approach. I believe that reading is for everyone, from doctors to teachers to those who sweat beneath the midnight sun. You just need the right book, but that book isn't always a literary classic.

This column is for you. The ones who break your body and hurt your hands, and love a good story. Sometimes, you just need to relax and take that trip in your head, because you know your vacation days are already spoken for...

The world of books is vast, and you can search list after list before finding something that speaks to you. Trust me, I know: my bookshelf contained nothing but bottles of nail polish, two poetry books, some manuals and reference materials, and a single comic book for about 10 years. It took a Chinese novel about a talking mushroom to get me so excited about a book that I typed about it to my coworker in all caps.

It's my sincere hope that with Kevin's help, some of you may find your own "mushroom book" - something that captures your imagination from its very first page, energizes your soul and reminds you that books are meant to be enjoyed, not endured.

We recommend reading them all, but if you need a quick catch-up, here are Kevin's recommendations so far:

Last of the Breed by Louis L'Amour

U.S. Air force Major Joe Mack's experimental aircraft goes down in Soviet Russia and he's captured. Major Mack gets out of the frying pan and into the freezer as he escapes from prison and ends up in the Siberian wilderness. Pursued by Soviet soldiers, he's got to survive and find a way back to his allies.

First Blood by David Morrell

You remember the first "Rambo" movie? It was based on this book, though there are several differences. In First Blood, John Rambo, a Vietnam veteran, is harassed by a small-town cop in rural Kentucky who has no idea who he's messing with. In the movie, things are very one-sided. In the book, you get to learn why the sheriff is the way he is, though it doesn't make him any less of a jerk. The ending is also totally different from the movie's.

Jarhead: A Marine’s Chronicle of the Gulf War and Other Battle by Anthony Swofford

A memoir about Operation Desert Storm, you can practically feel the pent-up rage radiating from the pages. It's a brutal look into the life of a U.S. Marine.

Monster Hunter International by Larry Correia

Monster Hunter International is the first line of defense when your werewolf boss tries to eat your face, as everyman Owen Zastava Pitt learns. This book combines sci-fi, military fiction, horror, and humor for a twisted, entertaining read.

Storm Front by Jim Butcher

The first of the Dresden Files book series, Storm Front combines the hard-boiled detective genre with magic. Yes, in this novel series the main character, Harry Dresden, is a professional wizard who solves magic-related crimes with the Chicago Police Department. The book series is full of dry humor and colorful side characters, offering fun and interesting twists on the detective and mystery genres.

The Hunting and Fishing Camp Builder’s Guide by Monte Burch

If you've ever wanted to build your own awesome lodge, this one's for you: a reference book written by an architect, construction expert, and hunter full of useful schematics, diagrams, and photos. Structures range from simple shelters to elaborate log cabins with decks and sun roofs.

Making the Most of Your Deer by Dennis Walrod

Dennis is an experienced deer hunter who has written for a number of outdoor magazines, including “Field and Stream,” “Outdoor Life,” and “Gray’s Sporting Journal.” In these tough economic times, you want to get the most bang for your buck, and this book will show you how.