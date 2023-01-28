Wellsboro, Pa. — On Saturday, Feb. 11, downtown Wellsboro will be full of the whirring sound of chainsaws and flying ice powder. The Wellsboro Winter Celebration is back, and this year's sculptures will feature hearts, lovebirds, an eagle, Olaf the Snowman, and the always-popular Old Man Winter Throne.

Expert ice sculptors will be working outside of four Main Street businesses between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Spectators are invited to watch carvings take place from start to finish.

The pros will demonstrate their carving skills by roughing out each sculpture with a chainsaw, doing detail work using grinders, drills with various bits, chisels, and gouges, and finishing up with a propane torch. It will take about an hour to create one sculpture from a block and a half of ice.

In the morning, the Old Man Winter Throne will be in place for guests to pose and take photos with.

There will be an introduction to cross-country skiing for youth from 12 noon to 2 p.m. on The Green, and tubing races at 2 p.m.

Velveeta, the Penn State party band, will perform 80s and 90s rock covers at 7:30 p.m. in the Coolidge Theatre at the Deane Center for the Performing Arts at 104 Main Street in Wellsboro. For this BYOB concert, purchase tickets and reserve a table by calling (570) 724-6220 and bring snacks and beverages.

For more information about the ice sculptures and other Wellsboro Winter Celebration events, visit or contact the Wellsboro Area Chamber of Commerce at info@wellsboropa.com or by phone at (570) 724-1926.

