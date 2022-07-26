Harrisburg, Pa. — National Ice Cream Month (July) is coming to a close, but the National Frozen Foods Association is keeping the celebration going with a "free ice cream for a year" giveaway.

In order to enter, an entry must be submitted to www.EasyHomeMeals.com by August 2.

The National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association encourages visitors who drop by EasyHomeMeals to check out recipes from their experts and influencers such as Frozen Rainbow Dessert Jars and the crowd favorite Cookie Crust Ice Cream Pie.

Proper storage and handling of ice cream and novelties helps to maintain the high quality and good taste of the products. Don't let your ice cream repeatedly soften and refreeze.

Whether you use it in a recipe or eat it right out of the tub, always make sure to pick up your ice cream last at the store and keep it in the main section of your freezer instead of the door, where it will be less prone to temperature fluctuations. Repeated melting and freezing can ruin the texture of your ice cream.

Ice cream is a pretty big deal. According to the International Dairy Foods Association, in 2019, Americans consumed 12.1 pounds of ice cream per person, and 73 percent of Americans polled ate ice cream at least once per week. The majority preferred to buy ice cream from a store and eat it at home.

Fun Facts from the International Dairy Foods Association

The three top flavors of ice cream are chocolate, cookies n' cream, and vanilla.

Chocolate is the most popular sauce to put on ice cream.

Strawberries are the most popular fruit topping.

Cookies are the most popular confection topping.

Sprinkles are the most popular dry topping.

Most people prefer to eat ice cream from a cup, with waffle cones coming in second.

Ice cream sandwiches are the most popular novelty ice cream product.

59 percent of IDFA members reported an increased demand for non-dairy ice cream.

The average dairy cow produces enough milk in its lifetime to make 7,500 gallons of ice cream.

