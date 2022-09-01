As peak hunting season nears, we have the latest on dates, bag limits, and more from the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

Dove season

Pennsylvania’s dove hunting season opens on Sept. 1, 2022.

Dove season runs from Sept. 1 – Nov. 25 and Dec. 21 – Jan. 7.

Hunters may harvest 15 doves daily but may possess 45.

For more information on dove hunting and specific locations of managed dove fields across Pennsylvania, click here.

Canada goose season

Pennsylvania’s Canada Goose season also opens statewide on Sept. 1, 2022.

Goose season lengths and bag limits vary by zone. More information can be found on page 47 in the Hunting and Trapping Digest or click here.

Call of the Outdoors Podcast "Episode 30: People & Patience: Keys to PA Waterfowl Hunting," is available now. Listen here for some helpful tips, including when to call (and when to stop), the importance of scouting, the role decoys can play and more!

Sunday hunting

Pennsylvania has three Sunday Hunting dates for 2022 on Nov. 13, 20 and 27. Click here for Sunday Hunting details.

As a reminder, the Pennsylvania Game Commission supports Senate Bill 607, which would provide the agency with full authority to regulate hunting on Sundays.

If approved, more Sundays could be open to hunting and provide increased hunting opportunities. Hunters who support Sunday Hunting can contact their state representative and senator and ask them to support SB 607. Find your legislators here.

View the 2022-23 seasons and bag limits.

