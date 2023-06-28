Area hunters can stop in to the Lycoming County Treasurer's Office to buy licenses in person.

Hunters can purchase 2023-24 antlerless licenses at the same time they purchase their hunting licenses. The cost of a resident antlerless deer license is $6.97. The cost of a non-resident antlerless deer license is $26.97.

The Lycoming County Treasurer’s office will be open from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The office is located at 33 West Third Street, Williamsport, PA 17701.

Important Antlerless Deer License Dates

Hunting licenses and antlerless licenses for residents went on sale this past Monday, June 26. Non-resident sales start on Monday, July 10.

Antlerless second round sales will begin on Monday, July 24, at which time residents and non-residents are eligible to purchase.

Antlerless third round sales and DMAP (Deer Management Assistance Program) sales will begin on Monday, Aug. 14.

Antlerless fourth round sales will begin on Monday, Aug. 28, at which time a hunter may buy additional licenses until reaching their personal limit of six.

The 2023-24 Deer Season starts Sept. 16, 2023, and ends Jan. 27, 2024.

