Police are saying a hunting argument turned into a homicide in Pennsylvania on Saturday night.

According to WXPI, the shooting happened in the borough of Emlenton, which straddles Clarion and Venango counties near Pittsburgh.

Alleged shooter, 52-year-old David Heathcote, called police after getting in a verbal dispute and shooting fellow hunter Robert Wingard.

The argument began over hunting, according to police. Heathcote claimed that Wingard then threatened to shoot Heathcote's daughter.

Heathcote admitted to the police he shot Wingard after the threat. Wingard was pronounced dead at the scene.

Heathcote was charged with criminal homicide and is being held at the Venango County Prison. His bail was denied.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.