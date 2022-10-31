NCPA Exclusive Cover Copy-1 (1).png

Police are saying a hunting argument turned into a homicide in Pennsylvania on Saturday night.

According to WXPI, the shooting happened in the borough of Emlenton, which straddles Clarion and Venango counties near Pittsburgh.

Alleged shooter, 52-year-old David Heathcote, called police after getting in a verbal dispute and shooting fellow hunter Robert Wingard. 

The argument began over hunting, according to police. Heathcote claimed that Wingard then threatened to shoot Heathcote's daughter.

Heathcote admitted to the police he shot Wingard after the threat. Wingard was pronounced dead at the scene.

Heathcote was charged with criminal homicide and is being held at the Venango County Prison. His bail was denied.

