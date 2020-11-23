Harrisburg, Pa. – On Nov. 19, a group of 13 hunters' and anglers' groups submitted a letter to the Pennsylvania House, Senate, and Governor Tom Wolf.

The letter asks the three to maintain funding for local conservation projects, which are critical to continuing stewardship of Pennsylvania's wildlife resources and public lands.

In a collective statement, the group said:

In a collective statement, the group said:

The full text of the letter follows.

Respected Elected Officials of Pennsylvania,

As Pennsylvania’s original conservationists, our pursuits are directly tied to good stewardship of our public lands, our rivers and streams and our fish and wildlife.

These special funds are crucial to ensuring quality opportunities for Pennsylvania’s hunters and anglers today and for generations to come.

We ask you to work with your colleagues to maintain funding for the Keystone Fund and Environmental Stewardship Fund.

For over 20 years, these programs have funded conservation projects across the Commonwealth, which have benefited a diverse range of communities.

The Keystone Fund and Environmental Stewardship Fund leverage local, federal, and privately raised dollars to amplify their impact on the ground. As much as $4 in additional outside funding is raised for every $1 from these state funds.

Cutting these funds will mean losing out on the force-multiplier benefit and additional resources these state dollars harness and bring back to Pennsylvania.

Additionally, projects funded by the Keystone Fund and Environmental Stewardship Fund employ local contractors who source materials from other nearby small businesses, benefitting local economies while conserving land and water in these communities.

Stakeholders include farmers, sportsmen, watershed associations, consultants, municipalities, as well as state and federal agencies that work together to complete projects that can span several months or years.

Most of the dollars currently in these funds are already committed to over 280 projects in progress across the Keystone State. These projects are putting small businesses and local contractors to work during difficult times.

Finally, the Keystone Fund and Environmental Stewardship Fund are a part of the conservation ethic deeply rooted in Pennsylvania’s sporting heritage. Investing in Pennsylvania’s natural resources has built the state outdoor recreation economy into a robust $26.9 billion industry.

The value and vitality of the outdoor industry in Pennsylvania was demonstrated during the past year as many public lands experienced 100 percent to 200 percent increases in use - with some parks seeing as much as a 400 percent increase.

Outdoor activities like hunting, fishing, and boating also saw significant rises in participation, with permit and license sales up 5 percent for hunting, 20 percent for fishing, and 40 percent for boating over 2019.

As more people turn to the outdoors for respite and sport the Keystone Fund and Environmental Stewardship fund continue to ensure state public lands remain open and safe when Pennsylvanian’s need these places the most.

As hunters and anglers, we recognize maintaining these special funds is a part of being good stewards of our fish and wildlife and an investment in our growing outdoor economy.

These resources are proving their worth to an increasing number of Pennsylvanians during these challenging times.

We encourage Pennsylvania’s leaders to recognize the value of our outdoor industry and safeguard our conservation heritage for current and future generations.

We ask you to work with your colleagues to ensure funding for the Keystone Fund and the Environmental Stewardship Fund is maintained.

Sincerely,

American Woodcock Society

Backcountry Hunters & Anglers

Chesapeake Council of Fly Fishers International

Delaware Valley Fly Fishers

Ducks Unlimited

Fly Fishers International

National Deer Association

National Wild Turkey Federation

Pennsylvania Council of Trout Unlimited

Ruffed Grouse Society

Safari Club International

Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership

Trout Unlimited