Harrisburg, Pa. – As deer season rolls in, Pennsylvania's Department of Agriculture and the Pennsylvania Game Commission are encouraging hunters to share their deer harvest, which will help to provide thousands of pounds of food to people in need.

Hunters Sharing the Harvest (HSH) is Pennsylvania's venison donation program for hunters who are willing to share venison. The program consists of a network of butchers, food pantries, and community assistance centers throughout the state. Since 1991, HSH has distributed 1.5 million pounds of donated venison to Pennsylvanians in need.

Last year, HSH received record donations of over 160,000 pounds of venison, which helped provide 822,000 meals. On average, the meat of one deer can provide up to 200 meals.

Hunters can donate all or part of a deer by taking it to a participating processor, which will distribute ground venison to food banks or pantries.

To find the nearest participating deer processor or for other information, please visit ShareDeer.org.