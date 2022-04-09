State College, Pa. -- The spotted lanternfly is an invasive insect that is as destructive as it is pretty. A native of Asia, they feed upon several important agricultural crops including grape vines and several types of fruit trees.

To help control the spread of these pests, Pennsylvania's residents and businesses are encouraged to set up their own circle trap: a simple device that can catch large numbers of lanternflies without harming beneficial pollinators or small animals.

Previously, the Department of Agriculture recommended the use of sticky bands: a strip of sticky material that is placed on tree trunks. While effective against lanternflies, the traps also frequently catch birds.

Anyone can make their own circle trap with household items. You will need:

A rectangle of window screen (plastic-coated recommended); about 30" by 23" is recommended

An 11" stick, such as a paint stirrer

An 18" stick (such as multiple paint stirrers taped together for length)

32" sturdy, bendable wire (a thin, straightened out coat hanger will work)

The top parts of two plastic jugs or bottles

A gallon sized zip top bag

Duct tape

A stapler

Hot glue

One zip tie or rubber band

A piece of twine

Push pins (or more staples)

How to make it:

Cut the tops off of your milk jugs/soda bottles/etc.

Attach the tops to each other with duct tape and hot glue. The glue helps reinforce the bond.

Fold your screening into a cone and cut an opening at the point.

Attach the point of the cone to one of the bottle necks using hot glue. Warning: this part can be very time consuming and frustrating.

Make sure that your cone overlaps a little so that the bugs can't escape!

If your screening is so flexible that it might not hold the cone shape, you may need to glue it to the outermost edge of the bottle top to keep the lanternfly death tunnel open.

Staple the long stick to the netting and plastic.

Fold the side of the plastic top attached to the stick and netting to make it as flat as possible. The goal is to make one side of the cone sit flat against the tree that the trap is mounted on.

Staple the short stick to the netting opposite of the long stick. This one doesn't need to be attached to the plastic top, but it can be used to tack your cone's seams together.

Use your stapler to make a pocket to contain the piece of wire on the same side of the cone as the short stick. The wire will hold the trap open.

Use twine to tie the top of the trap to a tree trunk. The long stick should sit against the trunk.

Push pins or a stapler can be used to attach the bottom of the screening "skirt" to the tree trunk.

Cut a corner of a zip-top bag so that the opening can fit over the plastic top. The zip-top bag is where dead bugs will accumulate, so it will need to be emptied or changed occasionally.

Secure the zip-top bag to the plastic bottle top with a zip tie or rubber band.

Did you get all of that? A .pdf of the instructions and photos is available at Penn State Extension.

If you're not the handy type, pre-made traps are also available to purchase from various places: search for "lanternfly circle trap" or "weevil circle trap." This style of trap was originally designed to catch pecan weevils, but is also effective on lanternflies.

Anyone who finds spotted lanternflies on their property is encouraged to smash them. Lanternfly eggs, which resemble smears of grey mud or plaster, should be scraped off of trees and killed with alcohol. More information about recognizing and destroying lanternflies is available from Penn State Extension.



