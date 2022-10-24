Reading, Pa. — When the weather turns cold, people tend to want to spend more time indoors — and so do rodents. According to Ehrlich Pest Control, mice and rats seek refuge in an estimated 21 million U.S. homes every winter.

Aside from incessant scratching inside of the walls and driving pets to madness, mice and rats can spread several diseases including salmonella, murine typhus, infectious jaundice, rat-bite fever, and hantavirus. A buildup of rodent droppings can cause indoor allergies, and mice will pee on any surface they can access. Mice can drop up to 18,000 fecal pellets annually—an estimated 50 per day, per mouse.

"The house mouse is most likely to cause problems this time of year, so it's important for homeowners to take steps to keep them out before they become an issue," said Emory Matts, Board Certified Entomologist for Ehrlich Pest Control. Matts also recommends following CDC guidelines for proper cleaning and disposal steps.

Cleaning the aftermath

Put on rubber or plastic gloves and eye protection. Spray urine and droppings with bleach solution or disinfectant until they are very wet. Let it sit for five minutes. Wipe up the mess with paper towels. Throw the paper towels in a covered garbage can that is regularly emptied. Mop or sponge the area with disinfectant. Clean all hard surfaces including floors, countertops, cabinets, and drawers. Wash your gloved hands with soap and water or disinfectant before taking the gloves off. Wash your hands, even if they don't seem to be visibly soiled.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.