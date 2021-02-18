Wellsboro, Pa. – On Friday, Feb. 26, Tim Morey, natural resource specialist for Cherry Springs State Park, will host a repeat presentation of "How to Choose and Use a Telescope." The presentation runs for about half an hour and is free to attend virtually.

To register and receive a link to the Microsoft Teams session, please click here.

How to Choose and Use a Telescope is for people who have a telescope for stargazing but are having a problem with it or need help to use it properly, as well as for those who are interested in purchasing a telescope and want to find out what to look for and what to avoid. There will be time for questions.

Those who participate in this February 26 program and just bought a new telescope or are having trouble with their existing telescope can schedule a free one-on-one virtual follow-up session if needed.

It is recommended that registrants link into the program around 11:45 a.m., about 15 minutes before the noon start time as it can sometimes take longer to connect than expected depending on the type of computer or device they are using.

How to Choose and Use a Telescope is available by request for presentation online to groups, such as scout troops or to individual classrooms as scheduling permits.

The program will NOT take place face-to-face in any state park. No in-person programs are being held at Pennsylvania state parks until after March 31.

For more information or to schedule a presentation for a group, email Morey at tmorey@pa.gov.