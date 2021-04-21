Charleston Twp. -- How many species of living things can you find at Hills Creek State Park? Hundreds? Thousands? Join the Hills Creek BioBlitz and discover the many things that call the park home, from fascinating fungi to wonderful waterfowl!

To get involved in the Hills Creek BioBlitz, participants can attend one of the two free virtual kickoff events to learn what a bioblitz is, when it is being held at Hills Creek, and how to log observations using the iNaturalist website and mobile app. Then, visit Hills Creek State Park at 111 Spillway Road, Charleston Township in person to see how many species can be found.

The first free 30-minute Hills Creek BioBlitz Kickoff virtual program will be on Earth Day, Thursday, April 22 from 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. and the second will be on Saturday, April 24 from 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. Those familiar with the iNaturalist platform can participate in the Hills Creek BioBlitz without attending either kickoff event. Information about it is already on iNaturalist.

A bioblitz is a citizen science event where people search for any and all living things in a defined area over a defined period of time. The Hills Creek BioBlitz will run from Earth Day on April 22 through the Memorial Day Weekend, ending on Memorial Day, May 31. During this time, participants can log their observations and upload a photo using the iNaturalist website or mobile app.

Bioblitzes are a lot of fun and generate useful data for science and conservation by bringing naturalists, scientists, and curious members of the public together in the great outdoors. Every observation made can contribute to biodiversity science, from the rarest butterfly to the most common weed.

Register at events.dcnr.pa.gov under Hills Creek State Park to receive a link to the free April 22 or 24 Hills Creek BioBlitz Kickoff virtual program. For best viewing, use a desktop computer or larger tablet.

For more information, call Environmental Education Specialist Bob Edkin at (570) 724-3061 or email him redkin@pa.gov.