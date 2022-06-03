Lyme disease almost ended the career of UFC Legend Jim Miller, according to Miller's comments in a recent podcast of the Tick Boot Camp.

"I am the record holder for the most fights and wins in the UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship)," Miller said, but Lyme disease made it “hard to get out of bed, hard to move, and every time I stood up, I was in pain.”

Miller didn't know much about Lyme disease or its risks growing up and he said, "it's crazy, some of the misconceptions that were going around at that point, and unfortunately, some still survived to this day." Some people have never heard about Lyme disease, while others think it’s easy to diagnose and treat.

Miller’s first Lyme disease symptom was "pretty significant joint pain," he said. "I would go to stand up and I'd have to post on my knees and stand up like an old man, grunting and groaning." This worsened as time went on; "it started to get to the point where I was struggling going up and down stairs," Miller said.

Miller said his arms would go completely numb, he'd have uncontrollable body twitching, and he even developed speech issues. He also developed neurological symptoms. "I felt like I was getting lost sometimes because I was experiencing brain fog to where I would walk into a room, and I would just stand there," he said.

Miller continued, "I assumed that the symptoms I was dealing with were associated with being a professional fighter for a decade" — until he was diagnosed with Lyme disease.

Today, Miller has returned to his career as a top-performing athlete. He is now using his platform to raise awareness about Lyme disease.

