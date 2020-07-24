During a heatwave, humans turn to fans, sprinklers, and sources of shade to stay cool - and dairy farmers use many of the same tools to keep cows cool and comfortable during hot months. Cow care is a high priority for dairy farmers year round because it impacts overall cow health and milk quality.

Cooling cows starts with barn designs that help to regulate temperature and humidity within the structure, as well as providing shade and a comfortable place for cows to rest.

"The barns in all of our facilities have features that help circulate air," says Jenna Facer, Star Rock Farms, Conestoga. "The barn location was chosen to maximize wind flow. Inside, large propeller fans positioned above the cows move hot air away from them and the shades that make up the exterior walls can be opened and closed depending on the temperature."

At Canon Dairy Farm in West Middlesex, owner Marie Canon says a mix of fans and sprinklers in the barn help keep her 110 cows cool.

"For 28 years I threatened to hang hammocks in the feed allies for us to sleep in because the barn was way cooler than the house," laughs Canon. Justin Risser of Meadow Vista Dairy in Bainbridge understands that sentiment. "We have fans everywhere. Last count, we have 132 fans on the farm that cool and ventilate pens. 132!"

In addition to the fans, sometimes numbering up to 132, sprinkler systems are automatically activated when the barn reaches a certain temperature. Like an overhead greenhouse watering system, pipes run the length of the barn and sprinkler heads rain down an even distribution of water over the cows. Since cows cannot sweat, the sprinklers serve the same purpose; water evaporating from the cows' skin cools them down.

"When it is hot out, the barn is very comfortable. The fans create a nice breeze," explains Mark Bradley, Bradley Dairy Farm, Sayre, who currently has 11 fans that create a 10-15 mph breeze throughout the barn. "When it gets uncomfortable outside for the cows during the day, I keep them in the barn, and they go out to pasture to graze at night."

According to Canon, sprinklers come in handy during heatwaves and help keep cows cool and comfortable.

Facer explains, "Our cows have both fans and sprinklers. There are sprinklers over all our cows anywhere they might be congregated — feed troughs and while they wait to get milked, and fans throughout the entire pen, barn and even in the holding pen and milking parlor, creating a constant breeze. Keeping the sprinklers isolated to one area allows the pens to stay dry and clean."

Dairy farmers also limit the time cows are permitted to spend in the pasture when the day is overly toasty. "Our cows only graze in the pasture in the early morning when it is the coolest," says Canon. "They actually return to the barn on their own when the temperature gets to around 70 degrees."

Just like humans, it is important that cows stay hydrated. Farmers make sure that the animals have a sufficient supply of water and may even add electrolyte supplements to the cows' drinking water.

Where a cow rests is vitally important to their level of comfort. Risser says, "We use recycled sand year-round on our dairy. The sand is mildly damp when it goes into the stalls in the summer, so it's cool to lay down on."

A variety of methods are used to help cows remain content and comfortable, and each farm has their own tools and techniques. At Star Rock, Facer says, "We use more sawdust in our bedding to help keep our beds extra dry, which is especially important during humid weather."

"I decide to do what I do based on the constant desire to make the cows as comfortable as possible," explains Bradley. "I watch them, and always look for ways to make them more comfortable."