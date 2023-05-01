Harrisburg, Pa. — A new Pennsylvania health department project will help the region shift toward better detection and treatment of autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

In a collaboration with other agencies, the Department of Health Services (DHS) is launching an Autism Surveillance Project to determine the prevalence and age of identification for people with ASD and other developmental disabilities.

Data collected during this program is intended for improving access to early ASD diagnosis and assessing the need for supports and services for people with ASD.

“Pennsylvania has been a national leader in seeking to understand and actively respond to the needs of Pennsylvanians with autism spectrum disorder, and we are proud to continue this important work by launching the Pennsylvania Autism Surveillance Project,” said Acting DHS Secretary Dr. Val Arkoosh. “PASP will allow us to build upon efforts to improve access to early screening, diagnosis, and treatment for individuals with ASD. This ensures they receive the resources they need to live the everyday life they deserve and plan for their needs throughout their lives.”

The Pennsylvania Autism Surveillance Project will be part of the larger national Autism and Developmental Disabilities Monitoring Network, which is funded by the CDC.

“As a pediatrician, I saw first-hand how families benefit from an early autism or developmental disability diagnosis. It allows them to seek services and treatment to help their child achieve their fullest life and development,” said Acting Secretary of Health Dr. Debra Bogen. “The Department of Health is a committed and engaged partner in the Autism Surveillance Project that will identify the prevalence of autism and developmental disabilities. This is a key step in understanding the resources necessary to support the needs of people impacted for years to come.”

The surveillance initiative will use medical and education records to examine information such as the gender distribution of ASD. It will also attempt to determine possible racial and ethnic inequalities in early screening, diagnosis, and treatment.

PASP is made possible through a cooperative agreement of $439,000 per year for four years through the CDC.

This project is being pursued by the DHS Office of Developmental Programs in cooperation with the Department of Education, Department of Health, the Autism Services Education Resources and Training Collaborative, health system partners, and Berks, Chester, and Delaware County school districts.

