Harrisburg -- The House Agricultural and Rural Affairs Committee, headed by Representative Martin Causer (R - Turtlepoint) has approved a bill that would expand liability protections for donated food that may be past its stamped date code.

Many foods remain safe to eat after their stamped date, and the Committee believes that donors should not be liable for foods that are still edible but are past their date.

“Far too much food is wasted because people mistake the date coding as a measure of food safety when it is actually just a manufacturer’s estimation of when the food would be of the best quality,” Causer said. “Food can still be eaten and enjoyed after that date, and we want to make sure people understand that, especially now with so many people in need and concerns rising about our food supply chain.”

House Bill 2477, if passed, will amend the free-standing Donated Food Limited Liability Act to limit the criminal and civil liability for donors who provide food that is fit for human consumption but is past the stamped date on the food item. The donor must make a good faith evaluation that the food is fit for human consumption.

Current state and federal laws protect donations made to nonprofit organizations, but do not apply to donations made to other organizations. They also do not specifically protect donations that are beyond their stamped date.

The bill passed the committee by a unanimous vote and will be reviewed by the full House.