In late July, Hostess Brands issued a recall of select Raspberry Zinger snack cakes because the product was at risk of developing mold before its "best by" date. The original recall included products with best by dates up to late August; the expanded recall extends to cakes with best by dates up to early October.

The following cakes are part of the expanded recall:

Hostess Raspberry Zingers (Multi-Pack Fresh), UPC 888109110604, with best by dates from September 7 through October 6, 2020, and these batch numbers:

H062424000

H062524000

H062624000

H062724000

H070724000

H070824000

H070924000

H071024000

H071124000

H072124000

H072224000

H072324000

Hostess Raspberry Zingers (Multi-Pack Frozen), UPC 888109110604, with the following batch numbers:

H062624000

H062724000

Hostess Raspberry Zingers (Single-Serve Fresh), UPC 888109010089, with best by dates from September 7 through October 6 and these batch numbers:

H062424000

H062624000

H070724000

H070824000

H072224000

H072324000

Hostess Raspberry Zingers (Single-Serve Frozen), UPC 888109010089, with these batch numbers:

H062424000

H062524000

H062624000

H070824000

H070924000

H 072124000

072124000 H072224000

Hostess Raspberry Zingers (Single-Serve 3 Count Case), UPC 888109010089, best by dates September 7 through October 6, 2020, and these batch numbers:

H062424000

H062624000

H071124000

H072324000

Contact the place of purchase to return the item for a refund. No other Hostess products are part of this recall.

Questions about this recall may be directed to 1-800-483-7253 Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.