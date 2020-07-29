Hostess Brands, LLC is recalling certain batches of Raspberry Zingers because the product may develop mold before the best by date.

The recall applies to these products:

Hostess Raspberry Zingers (Multi-Pack fresh), UPC 888109110604, the following batch numbers:

H061224000, Best By August 26, 2020

H061324000, Best By August 26, 2020

H061424000, Best By August 28, 2020

H061524000, Best By August 29, 2020

Hostess Raspberry Zingers (Multi-Pack frozen), UPC 888109110604, the following batch number:

H061524000

Hostess Raspberry Zingers (Single-Serve fresh), UPC 888109010089, with the following batch numbers:

H061224000, Best By August 26, 2020

H061324000, Best By August 27, 2020

H061424000, Best By August 28, 2020

Hostess Raspberry Zingers (Single-Serve frozen), UPC 888109010089, with the following batch numbers:

H061424000

H061524000

Hostess Raspberry Zingers (Single-Serve grocery 3 count), UPC 888109010089, with the following batch number:

H061224000, Best By August 26, 2020

Customers in possession of the recalled product should contact the place of purchase to return the item for a refund. No other Hostess products are part of this recall.

Questions about this recall may be directed to 1-800-483-7253 Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.