Lewisburg, Pa. — Evangelical Community Hospital is currently seeking volunteers for both office positions and direct family/patient support positions in hospice care.

Hospice volunteers don't need to have any healthcare experience or licensing, only a caring heart and a desire to make a difference for people who are dealing with life-limiting illnesses.

Hospice volunteers have a tremendous impact on patients and their loved ones during end-of-life journeys. Though often difficult, this work is meaningful and can be rewarding.

All interested individuals are required to attend two days of Hospice of evangelical training. Those interested in volunteering are asked to sign up for training over the phone and submit an application. Applications may be submitted online.

Training will be held on September 14 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on September 15 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Hospice of Evangelical building located at 235 Hospital Drive, Lewisburg.

During training, speakers will present information about all aspects of hospice care and answer any questions related to hospice care and services.

Volunteer activities for those who wish to directly interact with patients include providing respite; visiting; listening; and running errands for patients and their loved ones. Indirect assistance includes providing bereavement services to caregivers like phone calls to check on those who have experienced a loss; administrative assistance in the office; support at special events; and other tasks.

Certified pet therapy and music support volunteers are welcome as well.

Volunteer training sign-up is open now through the beginning of September. For more information on what it means to be a Hospice volunteer and to sign up for the training session, call (570) 522-2955 to speak to the volunteer liaison at Hospice of Evangelical.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.