Lewisburg, Pa. — Evangelical Community Hospital is now offering a grief support program to help people cope with various forms of grief.

Andrea Runkle, MSW, a Social Worker and Bereavement Coordinator at Hospice of Evangelical, will host two discussions intended to help people process their own grief and support others who are grieving. The two sessions will be held on March 22 from 9 to 11 a.m. and 5 to 7 p.m.

The program, titled "Let's Talk About Grief," will feature open discussions about defining grief, the grieving process, how to cope with the loss of a loved one, and providing support and compassion to others who are grieving.

The sessions will be held at Hospice of Evangelical, 235 Hospital Drive, Lewisburg.

The group sessions are for anyone age 18 and older who has experienced the loss of a loved one or is supporting someone through the grief process.

Registration is required. Call Hospice of Evangelical at (570) 522-2157 to register.

