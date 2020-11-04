Wirtz, Va. – Homestead Creamery is voluntarily recalling glass bottled eggnog, milk, lemonade, and custard products because of a suspected issue with the bottle sanitizing process. Affected products may have a strong sanitizer odor which may affect the taste and quality of the contents.

Customers should return affected products to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Products in returnable glass bottles were distributed in Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Jersey, and New York in October through retail stores, direct delivery, and wholesale distributors. Shipments of this product started on October 15, 2020.

Eggnog and custard non-returnable glass bottles with the best by date of November 15 were distributed to The Fresh Market stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia. Shipments of this product started on October 14, 2020.

Recalled items have product codes beginning with 87525200 and Best By dates ranging from November 4 through December 20. A full list of affected items is below.