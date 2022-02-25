Homebrewers Near Us Are you a homebrewer in the region? Do you plan to attend? If so, reach out to NorthcentralPa.com and tell us about your brew!

Pennsylvania – Breweries in PA has introduced the first ever “Breweries In PA Homebrew Invitational," a homebrewing competition expected to be the largest ever held in Pennsylvania. During the summer months of 2022, five homebrew events will be held across Pennsylvania with the top three winners from each event going on to compete for the title of best homebrewer in the state!

Homebrewers from across the state can choose to sign up for any of the regional events with the top 15 from all of those events competing in a sixth and final competition. Each of the regional events will be held at the following locations on the following dates:

June 11th - Free Will Brewing (Perkasie, Pa.)

June 25th - Wallenpaupack Brewing (Hawley, Pa.)

July 9th - Englewood Brewing (Hummelstown, Pa.)

July 16th - Hop Farm Brewing (Pittsburgh, Pa.)

August 13th - Lavery Brewing (Erie, Pa.)

But that’s not all. The winner from each region will have a chance to have their winning recipe brewed commercially and poured on draft at the host brewing location.

The top three winners from each region will then go on to compete at Rusty Rail Brewing (Mifflinburg, Pa.) on Sunday, Oct. 16, to crown the best homebrewer in Pennsylvania.

Homebrewers will be asked to bring one beer for official judging (by BJCP certified judges). Each of the six events will be held beerfest style, where guests can purchase tickets to enjoy the beer brewed by each homebrewer.

Tickets for each event are $35 to the public and will go on sale on April 11.