Harrisburg, Pa. — Pennsylvania will become the first state in the nation to enact Whole Home Repair legislation thanks to its inclusion in a bipartisan budget plan that was passed last month, said state Rep. Sara Innamorato, one of the chief architects of the bill.
The program will be geared toward low- and middle-income homeowners who are struggling to pay for repairs necessary to stay in the home, lawmakers say. Homeowners earning up to 80% of the median income in their area are eligible for grants up to $50,000. Landlords who own five properties or less are also eligible for a loan, though there is a cap to how much rent they can charge for those repaired units.
“The passage of the Whole-Home Repair Act as part of the Pennsylvania budget will help ensure that every Pennsylvanian has a safe and healthy home,” Innamorato said. “I am thankful for my fellow legislators for supporting this idea, which will create a one-stop shop for home repairs and weatherization while helping tackle blight and addressing one of the chief issues I have been working on — access to affordable housing.”
The first-in-the-nation program would provide:
- Up to $50,000 as a grant or loan to repair, update and adapt homes throughout Pennsylvania.
- Staff to help people access the assistance they need in the order they need it.
- Financial support for workforce development programs in related fields.
“This legislation would not have passed without the tireless work of many organizations and individuals who organized a broad, bipartisan effort in the state House and Senate to get this bill passed, and I want to thank everyone who contributed to our cause,” Innamorato said. “We still have a lot of work ahead to address the affordable housing crisis in our commonwealth, but today is a good day and a victory for the people of Pennsylvania.”
Congress has set aside $125 million in the budget for the program.