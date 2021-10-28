Wellsboro -- Hamilton-Gibson Productions' women's project, "Woodpecker Lips," will premiere this Friday at the Warehouse Theatre, with additional shows on Saturday and Sunday. The Friday and Saturday shows will take place at 7:30 p.m. with the Sunday show at 2:30. Each performance features 12 monologues about prominent Pennsylvania women through history.

Photos of the women featured in the monologues will be on display in the Gallery at the Warehouse Theatre with information about their lives and achievements.

An additional three performances will be given on the following weekend at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 5 and 6 and at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 7.

Each monologue is about a different woman with ties to Pennsylvania and provides a look at their lives at different times and places from the late 1700s through today.

One of them is Elizabeth Jane Cochran, better known by her pen name Nellie Bly, an investigative reporter who in 1887, at the age of 23, feigned mental illness to gain admission to the Women’s Lunatic Asylum on Blackwell’s Island in New York City to expose how patients were treated. That cemented her legacy as one of the foremost female journalists in history.

Joan Marie Larkin, at age 13 in 1971, is taking her first guitar lesson before becoming known as Joan Jett. This American rock singer, songwriter, musician, record producer, and actress founded The Runaways, an all-female American rock band that recorded and performed from 1976 to 1979. She is the front woman of her band Joan Jett & the Blackhearts performing rock, punk rock, and hard rock.

Mary Cassatt, a painter and printmaker was born in Pennsylvania in 1844, but lived most of her adult life in France. There, she befriended Edgar Degas, a French Impressionist artist famous for his pastel drawings and oil paintings, and exhibited her works with his and other Impressionists'. In her monologue, it’s 1917 and Cassatt is 73.

There are monologues about local women, too. Tabitha Ann Wilcox, at age 82 in 1990, a wizened, white-haired old woman describes her adventurous life. Edna Goodwin, born and raised in Pinewood, South Carolina, served as a Nurse 2nd Lieutenant in the Army during World War II where she met Stuart Goodwin, an Army Medic from the Wellsboro area. They married in 1946 and moved here. In 1950 on their fourth wedding anniversary, she continues to call him “My own special Yankee.”

In 1880 at age 48, Mariette Butler Sears describes life as the wife of George Washington Sears whose pen name was Nessmuk. Mary Wells Morris at age 51 in 1814 talks about Wellsboro, the town she and her husband Benjamin founded.

The other monologues are about Alison Bechdel, age 22 in the mid 1980s; Mary Jemison, age 69 in 1812; Queen Anne (last name unknown), in her mid 50s in the late 1800s; Cornelia Bryce Pinchot, age 53 in 1934; and Rachel Carson, age 57 in 1963.

Tickets are $14 for adults and $6 for youths age 18 and under. Also available are FlexPasses for $60. No tickets will be sold at the door. Order tickets in advance at hgp.booktix.com or by calling the HG office at (570) 724-2079 with credit card information.

Audience members are asked to wear masks. For more information, call the Hamilton-Gibson Productions office at the number listed above or email hamgib@gmail.com.